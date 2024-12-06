Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODN – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,167 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Star Acquisition were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GODN. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Golden Star Acquisition by 4,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,990 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Star Acquisition by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 106,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,090,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GODN opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Golden Star Acquisition Company Profile

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Star Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

