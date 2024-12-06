Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSFGet Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.67). Approximately 1,108,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,298,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.90 ($0.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,300.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 59.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80,000.00%.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

