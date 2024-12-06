GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

EAF stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. GrafTech International has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.14 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 459.99% and a negative net margin of 55.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 164,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

