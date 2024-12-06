GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 102,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

GreenPower Motor Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

