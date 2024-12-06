Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $69.95 on Friday. Greif has a 52 week low of $55.95 and a 52 week high of $73.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Greif’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Greif in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

