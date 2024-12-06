Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $111.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS stock opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Merus has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 10.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,873,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,421,000 after purchasing an additional 648,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Merus by 73.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,573 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,749,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,682,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,398,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,937,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 11.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,324,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

