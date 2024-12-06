Halma (LON:HLMA) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,450 ($31.26) to GBX 2,700 ($34.45) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLMA
Halma Stock Up 0.2 %
Halma Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,098.59%.
Insider Transactions at Halma
In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.79), for a total transaction of £1,324,000 ($1,689,421.97). Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Halma Company Profile
Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Halma
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.