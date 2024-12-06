Halma (LON:HLMA) Given New GBX 2,700 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Halma (LON:HLMA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,450 ($31.26) to GBX 2,700 ($34.45) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Halma Stock Up 0.2 %

Halma Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,746 ($35.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,565.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,538.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,104.01 ($26.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,771 ($35.36). The firm has a market cap of £10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,860.56, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,098.59%.

Insider Transactions at Halma

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,648 ($33.79), for a total transaction of £1,324,000 ($1,689,421.97). Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

