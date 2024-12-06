Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and traded as high as $33.07. Hartford Longevity Economy ETF shares last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 1,132 shares trading hands.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About Hartford Longevity Economy ETF

The Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (HLGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Longevity Economy index. The fund tracks an index of US companies expected to benefit from the growth of the aging population and the substantial buying power it represents. HLGE was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

