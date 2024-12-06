Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Director Sells $95,610.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) Director Frank E. Burkhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $95,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,771.99. The trade was a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $223.75 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

