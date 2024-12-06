HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.78 and last traded at $67.64, with a volume of 803934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.70.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,803,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,477,000 after acquiring an additional 560,880 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $353,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 89,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $985,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

