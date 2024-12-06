Head to Head Contrast: MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MARA and Burford Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get MARA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARA $387.51 million 21.95 $261.17 million $0.79 33.46 Burford Capital $563.24 million 5.17 $610.52 million $1.16 11.47

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than MARA. Burford Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

44.5% of MARA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of MARA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MARA and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARA 1 5 4 0 2.30 Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

MARA currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.72%. Burford Capital has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.62%. Given Burford Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than MARA.

Profitability

This table compares MARA and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARA 27.48% -8.40% -6.92% Burford Capital 34.81% 8.07% 4.28%

Risk & Volatility

MARA has a beta of 5.63, suggesting that its stock price is 463% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burford Capital has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Burford Capital beats MARA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc. in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.