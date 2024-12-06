Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 4,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Helix BioPharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.69.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

Further Reading

