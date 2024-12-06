HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 75,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 321,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.18 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,959,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,066,822.70. This represents a 2.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 77.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 346.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 82,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 406,536 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 766.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.