HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 6,157 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $24,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $89.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

