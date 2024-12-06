HighTower Advisors LLC Has $25.05 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $25,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $687,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $48.57 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

