HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cencora worth $29,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Cencora by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.80.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 93,018 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,942 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $244.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.83 and a 52-week high of $253.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

