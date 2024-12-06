HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,305 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $31,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $208.67 and a twelve month high of $280.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

