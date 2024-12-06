HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $23,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 23,422.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 279,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 278,722 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $30,527,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 727.2% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 59,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after buying an additional 52,598 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,437,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,019,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VIS stock opened at $273.95 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $208.40 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.