HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CSX by 149.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,374,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,521,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.62 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

