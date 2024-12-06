HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,988 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $33,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novartis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 124,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Novartis by 343.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 509,567 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Novartis Trading Up 0.7 %

Novartis stock opened at $102.53 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.