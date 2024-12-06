Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.80 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.