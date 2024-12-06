Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $534,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DD opened at $81.71 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

