Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New $646,000 Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $630.27 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $638.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $603.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.01, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $2,954,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,323,500. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.41, for a total value of $1,561,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,699.50. This represents a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,409,563. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $701.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Free Report

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

