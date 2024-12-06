Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Hochschild Mining Stock Up 0.2 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.