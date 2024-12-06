Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 320 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.96) to GBX 320 ($4.08) in a note issued to investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.55) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,470.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.75 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.84 ($3.21).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

