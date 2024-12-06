Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 307,223 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 143.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,223 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Marqeta by 69.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 39,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 232,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 88,684 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 21,625 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 31.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,420,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 1,767,845 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 1.54. Marqeta, Inc. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

