Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 74,573 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Rayonier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 165.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 539.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Rayonier Increases Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous special dividend of $0.20. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 107.55%.

Rayonier announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rayonier

In other news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,935.76. This represents a 19.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

