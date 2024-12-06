Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Freshworks worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,428,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,821,000 after buying an additional 239,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after buying an additional 420,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,094,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $16.09 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,478.01. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,406.88. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $300,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.