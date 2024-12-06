Holocene Advisors LP Buys 47,134 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 260.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Valvoline worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 187.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,879,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,625,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,261.50. The trade was a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,285.92. This represents a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

