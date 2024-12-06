Holocene Advisors LP Purchases 26,602 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 66.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

DIOD opened at $58.96 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

