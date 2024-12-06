Holocene Advisors LP Sells 36,427 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 36,427 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 49.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $977,039. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV stock opened at $257.05 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.30.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

