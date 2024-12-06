Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,850 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,154,000 after buying an additional 569,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 303,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.5% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 256,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 66.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 219,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.25. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $374.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Kimball Electronics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Kimball Electronics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sidoti cut Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Kimball Electronics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

