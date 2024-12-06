Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,768,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,499 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,225,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,035,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 21.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.