Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 528,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,394.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,176,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,764,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,593,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 849,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 645,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $31,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $77,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,197,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,914,237.12. This trade represents a 17.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,562,402 shares of company stock worth $78,043,152 in the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.90. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

