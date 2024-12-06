Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,190 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Tompkins Financial worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $76.30 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

