Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes $6.85 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APOG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

