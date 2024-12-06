Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,590 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPBI. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $12,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,768,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,651,000 after purchasing an additional 321,716 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 61.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 245,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,695,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. This trade represents a 11.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,281. This represents a 26.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,713. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.39 and a beta of 1.24. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -879.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

