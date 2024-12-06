Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,043,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $330,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Humana by 10.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $283.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.44 and a 200-day moving average of $327.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $498.17. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

