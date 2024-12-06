Hunt Mining (CVE:HMX) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Hunt Mining Corp (CVE:HMX – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hunt Mining Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$36.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Hunt Mining Company Profile

Hunt Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its principal properties include the La Josefina project located to the northwest of the city of Rio Gallegos, in the Santa Cruz province; Mina Martha project located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina; La Valenciana project located on the central-north area of the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina; Bajo Pobré property located to the south of the town of Las Heras; and El Gateado property located in the north-central part of Santa Cruz province.

