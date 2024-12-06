Insider Buying: Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,266,796 shares in the company, valued at $39,270,676. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,958. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clearfield by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 2.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Clearfield by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Clearfield by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

