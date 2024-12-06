Insider Buying: Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Buys 7,061 Shares of Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider William Seddon acquired 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.67 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.57 ($25,806.82).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 0.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Whitefield Industrials’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Whitefield Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.
Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
