Insider Buying: Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Buys 7,061 Shares of Stock

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) insider William Seddon acquired 7,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.67 ($3.65) per share, with a total value of A$40,000.57 ($25,806.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Whitefield Industrials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Whitefield Industrials’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Whitefield Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.53%.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

