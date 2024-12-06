Insider Selling: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) COO Sells $1,292,471.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 8,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $1,292,471.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,697,070. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
Shares of ANF stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.18.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.
ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
