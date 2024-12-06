Insider Selling: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Director Sells 12,497 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) Director Lucas S. Chang sold 12,497 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $518,125.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,957.84. This trade represents a 33.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $53.29.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 334,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOSL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

