Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CEO Sells $227,299.80 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CEO Kate Haviland sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $227,299.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,824 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,598.40. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.08 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 126.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 82.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

