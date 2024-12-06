Insider Selling: Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Sells 494 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $292.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $298.89.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.69.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BURL
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burlington Stores
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.