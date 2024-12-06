Insider Selling: Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Sells 494 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $292.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 145,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.69.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

