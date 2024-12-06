Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director William B. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $103,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 724,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,214.99. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $10.62 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 19.17 and a quick ratio of 19.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $100.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.34 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

