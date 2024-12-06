Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Sells 247 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) COO Tony J. Darden sold 247 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $12,085.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,984.36. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

