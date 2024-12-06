Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Sells 247 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) COO Tony J. Darden sold 247 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $12,085.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,984.36. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

