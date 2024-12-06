Insider Selling: Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Sells 247 Shares of Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) COO Tony J. Darden sold 247 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $12,085.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,984.36. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
JACK stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.87. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $907.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JACK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 101,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack in the Box
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Amgen Stock Falls on Weight Loss Drug Data: Overreaction or Fair?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Enterprise Tech Stocks That Are Viable Takeover Targets in 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.