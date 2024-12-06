Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $449,108.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $449,108.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,303,015.12. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $241,158.60.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 1.3 %

LEGH stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $611.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

