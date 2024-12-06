Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $449,108.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $449,108.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 473,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,303,015.12. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $153,600.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $289,732.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $13,655.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.
- On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $241,158.60.
Legacy Housing Trading Down 1.3 %
LEGH stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $611.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
