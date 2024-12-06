Insider Selling: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) SVP Sells 4,150 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $1,202,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,976.78. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.2 %

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $302.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.59. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.23 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

