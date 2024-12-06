Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) SVP Sells 57,948 Shares of Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Todd P. Helms sold 57,948 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,488,684.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,424.56. This trade represents a 57.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $26.28. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 434.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 468.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MWA shares. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.