Insider Selling: Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Insider Sells 23,343 Shares of Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Newell Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. 6,915,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,230. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWL

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.